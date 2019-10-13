Home World

Justin Trudeau wears bulletproof vest at Canada rally

As Trudeau left the stage to greet supporters he was surrounded by security officers, some with large backpacks on, footage showed.

Published: 13th October 2019 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Canadian Prime Minister leader Justin Trudeau.( Photo| AP)

MONTREAL: Canadian leader Justin Trudeau wore a bulletproof vest and was surrounded by heavy security during an election campaign rally after receiving a security threat, sources told the national broadcaster.

Trudeau had body armour under his shirt and jacket, photos from the event showed, when he appeared an hour and a half late at the 2,000-strong meeting in a suburb of the capital Toronto on Saturday. 

He doesn't normally wear a jacket while campaigning.

As Trudeau left the stage to greet supporters he was surrounded by security officers, some with large backpacks on, footage showed.

They were present because of "a security threat", national broadcaster CBC news cited sources from Trudeau's party as saying.

The prime minister's campaign team declined to comment, the outlet said. His wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, was expected on stage to introduce him but did not appear, local media said.

During the election campaign the Royal Canadian Mounted Police is keeping a daily record of online hate messages aimed at political leaders, fearing possible violent acts, CBC reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Canadian elections Justin Trudeau
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp