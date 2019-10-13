Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan leaves for Tehran to mitigate tensions between Iran, Saudi Arabia 

Tension has been simmering between the two countries ever since the start of attacks on Yemen in 2015 by a coalition-led by Riyadh and execution of a prominent Shia cleric in the Gulf Kingdom in 2016.

Published: 13th October 2019 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Paksitan PM Imran Khan

Paksitan PM Imran Khan ( Photo | AP )

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Tehran on Sunday on a day-long visit to help mitigate tensions between bitter regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Tension has been simmering between the two countries ever since the start of attacks on Yemen in 2015 by a coalition-led by Riyadh and execution of a prominent Shia cleric in the Gulf Kingdom in 2016.

Iran and Saudi Arabia came close to blows after damaging September 14 attack on oil facilities in the Gulf Kingdom.

Saudi and its allies blamed Iran for the attack, a charge which Tehran denied.

On October 11, an Iranian-owned oil tanker was hit in Red Sea waters off the Saudi coast.

"As part of his initiative to promote peace and security in the region, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be undertaking a visit to Iran on October 13," the Foreign Office (FO) said.

It said that during the visit, Prime Minister Khan will have meetings with the Iranian leadership, including supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

Besides issues relating to peace and security in the Gulf, bilateral matters and important regional developments will be discussed, the FO said.

It will be the Prime Minister's second visit to Iran this year.

Khan is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari.

Khan had a bilateral meeting with President Rouhani on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York in September.

Diplomatic sources said that officials from Pakistan visited both Iran and Saudi Arabia ahead of Khan's visit to pave ground for his mediatory role.

They said Khan was expected to visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to convey the developments regarding his meetings with the Iranian leadership.

Khan said in September that he was also asked by President Donald Trump to play a role in reducing tension between the two countries.

Pakistan has been trying to improve ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia due its close ties with both nations.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif also visited the two capitals in 2016 to seek reduction in their differences.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan Pakistan Saudi Arabia Iran Tehran Imran Khan Tehran visit
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp