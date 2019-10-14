Home World

5.8 magnitude quake hits Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, epicentre of the quake was in the Hindu Kush mountains in Afghanistan, 157 kilometers below the surface of earth.

Published: 14th October 2019 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

earthquake, tremor, seismograph, graph, tremor, magnitude

For representational purposes

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A moderate 5.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, days after 40 people were killed in a powerful quake in PoK and other parts of the country.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, epicentre of the quake was in the Hindu Kush mountains in Afghanistan, 157 kilometers below the surface of earth.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesman Taimur Ali said the earthquake was felt in Peshawar, Malakand, Mardan, Charsadda, Swat and in the Hazara areas.

Ali said that no loss to life or property had been reported so far in the province.

On September 24, a powerful earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan, particularly Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The earthquake killed 40 people in the entire region and left over 450 injured.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earthquake
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp