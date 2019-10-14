Home World

British PM Boris Johnson promises 'fair' visa norms at heart of government agenda

Plans for tougher sentences for foreign criminals as well as violent offenders and legal targets for cutting plastic pollution were among some of the other major announcements made by the Queen.

Published: 14th October 2019 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

United Kingdom PM Boris Johnson

United Kingdom PM Boris Johnson (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: A fair, modern and global immigration system was listed at the heart of a series of policies tabled by the UK's Boris Johnson led government as part of the Queen's Speech in Parliament on Monday.

The speech, read out by Queen Elizabeth II, sets the government's agenda for the parliamentary year and included 26 bills to cover policies on immigration, crime, health, the environment as well as Brexit. "An immigration bill, ending free movement, will lay the foundation for a fair, modern and global immigration system," the Queen said during the speech.

It follows Johnson as well as UK Home Secretary Priti Patel confirming plans to implement a post-Brexit Australian-style points-based system of visas and immigration, under which migrants from within the European Union (EU) as well as from countries like India are treated at par.

An applicant's English language skills are likely to be ranked according to levels of proficiency in such a new visa regime being finalised and according to reports, additional points are to be granted to skilled professionals who choose to be based in the UK's lower-income regions to ensure a better spread of talent around the country.

The issue of migration was among the central factors in the lead up to the June 2016 Brexit referendum, in which the UK voted to leave the EU.

Hard Brexiteers like Patel had argued that once Britain was out of the 28-member economic bloc, it would be free of the EU's freedom of movement requirements and therefore able to implement a fairer skills-based immigration policy that did not discriminate against the country of origin of applicants.

Plans for tougher sentences for foreign criminals as well as violent offenders and legal targets for cutting plastic pollution are among some of the other major announcements made by the Queen, who also reiterated the Johnson-led government's pledge to leave the EU by the October 31 deadline.

The Queen's Speech, which marks the UK Parliament's State Opening as the monarch formally reads out the government's agenda, had been at the centre of a major showdown that ended up in the Supreme Court.

Johnson was accused of using the speech as an excuse to suspend Parliament sittings last month in order to avert Brexit scrutiny. The UK's highest court had ruled the suspension unlawful and the House of Commons resumed its sittings last month.

On Monday, Johnson told the Commons that the Speech offered "a new age of opportunity for the whole country."

But Opposition parties have labelled it as a Conservative Party manifesto due to the looming Brexit deadline, which could result in an eventual general election due to the deep divisions that remain over the issue in Parliament. "The Prime Minister promised that this Queen's Speech would dazzle us. On closer inspection, it is nothing more than fool's gold," Opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn told MPs.

Johnson is hopeful of striking a deal with the EU at a crucial Brussels summit later this week and then introduce an EU withdrawal agreement bill to secure its passage through Parliament this Saturday - dubbed Super Saturday because it would mark the first Saturday since the Falklands War in 1982 when the Commons would convene over a weekend.

The Queen's Speech came with its customary pageantry, with the 93-year-old monarch arriving at the Palace of Westminster in a carriage procession and delivering her speech from the throne in the House of Lords, flanked by son and heir Prince Charles.

Johnson insisted that the programme demonstrated that Brexit was not the limit of the government's ambitions. He told the Commons, "At the heart of this speech is an ambitious programme to unite this country with energy, optimism and with the basic common sense of one-nation Conservatism."

In a written introduction to documents explaining his government's legislative plans, the British prime minister said they were aimed at using Brexit as "a defining opportunity for us to set a new course and a new direction for our country."

However, the parliamentary arithmetic means that his government has no majority in the Commons, which would make the passing any bills a struggle.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Queen Elizabeth II Brexit Boris Johnson UK Parliament UK Queen UK fair visa norms
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp