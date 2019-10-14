Home World

Former LTTE cadre arrested in Sri Lanka

The LTTE had run a military campaign for a separate Tamil homeland in the northern and eastern provinces of the island nation for nearly 30 years before its collapse in 2009.

Published: 14th October 2019 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By PTI

COLOMBO: A former LTTE cadre has been arrested in Sri Lanka for possessing weapons and explosives, according to a media report.

Army officers on Friday arrested the suspect with a T-56 rifle and handed him over to the Serunuwara police station, Colombo Page reported.

The suspect was identified as Joseph Peter Robinson, a 36-year-old resident of 442, Ambalkulam, Kilinochchi, it said.

The officers of Kilinochchi Police have been notified of the arrest and during further investigations, the officers have found a stock of weapons and explosives hidden in his house at the given address in Kilinochchi, the report said Among the seized weapons were three SFG 87 hand grenades, two Arges hand grenades, a small amount of C4, 62 9 -mm ammo, 9 7-mm ammo, one T-56 weapon, 154 T-56 live ammunition, one Long Range Semi-automatic Rifle, one magazine, two detonator cords, 62 different types of detonators, five MGM live ammo and one knife.

A GPS, a Sony camera, binoculars, a laptop, a dongle, an antenna, a mobile phone, 4 tee-shirts with Prabhakaran's picture and a black mask were also found at his homes, the report said.

The suspect has been identified as a former LTTE member.

The LTTE had run a military campaign for a separate Tamil homeland in the northern and eastern provinces of the island nation for nearly 30 years before its collapse in 2009 after the Sri Lankan Army killed its supreme leader Velupillai Prabhakaran.

Kilinochchi police have also arrested two women from the house, the report said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka LTTE LTTE cadre LTTE cadre arrested in Sri Lanka
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp