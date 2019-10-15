Home World

Dog that bit 25 in Pakistan dead

Twelve people were brought from only Liaqatabad," Regional Medical Officer Jahnzaib said, adding 13 other patients were rushed to the medical facility from other parts of the city.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:07 PM

Dogs

Representaional image.

By PTI

KARACHI: A dog which bit 25 people in Pakistan's Karachi city was found dead on Tuesday as the country grappled with the shortage of the anti-rabies vaccine in government hospitals after India and China halted supply of the life-saving drug, according to a media report.

The dog was identified by the local residents.

Most of the residents suffering from rabies were brought to the city's hospitals on Monday, the Geo TV reported.

Jahnzaib said there were no anti-rabies vaccine available in the hospital and people had to buy it from outside for treatment.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said those bitten by the dog have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, the report said.

Hospitals in the entire province have been facing an acute shortage of the vaccine after India and China halted the supply of cheaper anti-rabies vaccine to Pakistan.

The doctors in the country are grappling with the shortage of the drug as the vaccine imported from India costs Rs 1,000 (USD 6) whereas the drug imported from Europe costs a whopping Rs 70,000 (USD 446).

People are demanding the authorities to ensure the availability of the drug in all major hospitals in the city and take concrete steps to control the population of stray dogs, the report said.

