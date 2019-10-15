Home World

FATF expresses satisfaction at progress made by Pakistan in curbing terror

According to a media report, China, Turkey and Malaysia appreciated the steps taken by Pakistan.

Published: 15th October 2019 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Paksitan PM Imran Khan ( Photo | AP )

By IANS

PARIS: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has expressed satisfaction at the measures taken by Pakistan and its progress in various areas.

A Pakistani delegation led by Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar told the FATF meeting that Pakistan has made positive progress in 20 out of 27 points, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

According to a media report, China, Turkey and Malaysia appreciated the steps taken by Pakistan.

The FATF meeting which started on October 14, will be discussing the report on the steps taken by Pakistan till April 2019 and a decision would be made on whether to extricate Islamabad from the intergovernmental organisation's grey list.

ALSO READ| Pakistan isolated by all countries in FATF; on verge of being in 'Dark Grey' list​

Earlier this month, the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) had published a report on money-laundering and terror-financing in Pakistan, wherein it said that Islamabad had complied with 36 of the 40 parameters set by the FATF at the time of the country's inclusion in the grey list.

Based on the technical compliance ratings, the APG report showed that Pakistan had fully complied with only one parameter, largely complied with nine, and partially complied with 26 of the 40 parameters.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pakistan Pakistan terrorism Pakistan progress Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering Financial Action Task Force Pakistan terror
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp