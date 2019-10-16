Home World

Canada's advance polls see 4.7 million voters

Elections Canada is preparing to add additional resources in the province to ensure everyone has the chance to vote on October 21.

Published: 16th October 2019 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Canada flag

For representational purposes

By IANS

OTTAWA: More than 4.7 million Canadians are estimated to have voted in advance polls over the weekend, according to Elections Canada.

The figure represents a 29 per cent increase from the 2015 election and the most advance votes ever recorded. During the 2015 election, 3.65 million Canadians voted during the advance voting period, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Advance polls opened on Friday and continued through the Thanksgiving long weekend.

ALSO READ: Justin Trudeau wears bulletproof vest at Canada rally

Elections Canada data suggested an estimated 1.24 million ballots were cast on Friday, while 1.6 million votes were cast on the holiday Monday. Saturday and Sunday saw 977,000 and 915,000 votes cast, respectively.

"More and more, Canadians are taking advantage of early voting opportunities to cast their ballots," Chief Electoral Officer Stephane Perrault said in a news release.

Perrault noted that the snowstorm in Manitoba has affected voters in the area who might have taken advantage of the advance polls.

Elections Canada is preparing to add additional resources in the province to ensure everyone has the chance to vote on October 21.

TAGS
Canada Canada elections Canada federal elections
Comments

