Home World

Indian businessman in Dubai buys tickets to send 13 foreign prisoners home 

The prisoners, according to Salaria, were imprisoned for committing minor crimes and have completed their jail term and will soon fly home.

Published: 16th October 2019 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Joginder Singh Salaria

Joginder Singh Salaria (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

DUBAI: A Dubai-based Indian businessman has bought one-way tickets for 13 foreign prisoners, including from Pakistan, Bangladesh, China and Afghanistan to return home after they were released from prison here, a media report said on Tuesday.

Joginder Singh Salaria, the chairman and managing director of Pehal International Transport and founder of Pehal Charitable Trust (PCT Humanity) purchased one-way flight tickets in coordination with Dubai Police authorities for the prisoners who were released from jail on Monday, the Khaleej Times reported.

The prisoners are from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Uganda, Afghanistan, Nigeria, China, and Ethiopia, it said.

The prisoners, according to Salaria, were imprisoned for committing minor crimes and have completed their jail term and will soon fly home.

"Unfortunately, the men could not afford to pay for the air tickets.

Dubai Police works with PCT Humanity on several charitable activities, including blood donation campaigns.

Now, we are providing travel assistance to 13 people from different countries so they can fly home to meet with their families," he said.

He added, "Police authorities provided us with a list of names of prisoners.

"Most of the convicts were jailed for committing minor crimes such as overstay cases and small disputes with their employers, etc. They did not have anyone to help them out."

Salaria has been a UAE-resident since 1993 and reached out to social workers in Pakistan via social networking sites such as Facebook and YouTube established contacts with them and funded the entire operation.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Joginder Singh Salaria PCT Humanity Dubai Indian prisoners in Dubai
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp