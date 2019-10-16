Home World

Turkey 'can never declare ceasefire' in north Syria: Erdogan

Erdogan said Syrian army's entry into the flashpoint northern Syrian city of Manbij was not a 'very negative' development for Turkey as long as the region is cleared of Syrian Kurdish fighters.

Published: 16th October 2019 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Erdogan says Turkey's military offensive into northeast Syria is 'vital'.

Erdogan says Turkey's military offensive into northeast Syria is 'vital'.

By AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed a US proposal to broker a ceasefire in northern Syria and said he was not worried over US sanctions, in comments published in Turkish media Wednesday.

He also said the Syrian army's entry into the flashpoint northern Syrian city of Manbij was not a "very negative" development for his country as long as the region is cleared of Syrian Kurdish fighters.

"They tell us 'to declare a ceasefire'. We can never declare a ceasefire," Erdogan told journalists on a flight back from Azerbaijan, in comments published by the Hurriyet daily.

ALSO READ: China, Pakistan differ on Turkey's military offensive in Syria

US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel Wednesday to Ankara to press Turkey to halt its offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.

Pence's office released a separate statement adding that he would "voice the United States' commitment to reach an immediate ceasefire and the conditions for a negotiated settlement."

"It is not possible for us to declare a ceasefire" until Turkey clears the "terror organisation" from its border, Erdogan said, referring to the Kurdish forces.

Pence is due to meet Erdogan on Thursday, the US statement added, to reiterate Trump's commitment to impose "punishing economic sanctions" on Turkey until a resolution is reached.

"They are pressuring us to halt the operation. We have a clear target. We are not worried about the sanctions," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader also said the Syrian army taking control of Manbij was not a big problem for Ankara.

"The regime's entry into Manbij is not a very, very negative (development) to me. Why? Because it is their own land," he said, adding that what mattered for Turkey was the removal of Kurdish militants.

Turkey, a vocal opponent of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, backs rebels fighting for his ouster.

Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call late Tuesday that Turkey's operation would contribute to the protection of Syria's territorial integrity as well as efforts to fight terror, according to the Turkish presidency.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Turkey SYRIA Turkey Syria operations Turkey military action in Syria Syrian crisis
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp