Home World

Typhoon Hagibis leaves 72 dead in Japan

As per Japan's Cabinet Office, around 5,500 people remain housed in shelters and more than 2,30,000 people had been evacuated ahead of the storm.

Published: 16th October 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Typhoon Hagibis

Vehicles are seen in mud water as Typhoon Hagibis hit the city in Sano. (Photo| AP)

By ANI

JAPAN: Local media on Wednesday reported that the number of people who have lost their lives due to Typhoon Hagibis in Japan has mounted to 72. Moreover, thousands of residents remain without power and water.

According to Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, over 110,000 personnel have been deployed from the fire department, self-defence force and police, as well as 110 helicopters, to aid in search and rescue efforts, reported CNN.

ALSO READ: Japan looks for missing after typhoon, warned of mudslides

As per Japan's Cabinet Office, around 5,500 people remain housed in shelters and more than 2,30,000 people had been evacuated ahead of the storm.

While the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said that heavy rain caused 146 landslides in Japan, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said in a release that over 9,962 houses had been flooded across the country.

Leaving a trail of destruction, the storm made landfall on Saturday evening (local time) on the Izu Peninsula, southwest of Tokyo. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Typhoon Hagibis Japan Japan typhoon death toll Hagibis death toll
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp