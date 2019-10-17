21 members of banned Nepal Communist Party arrested near Indo-Nepal border

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Police in Nepal have arrested 21 members of the outlawed Nepal Communist Party (NCP), including six of its central members, from a forest area near the country's border with India.

The NCP leaders were picked up from Rajpur Rural Municipality near the Nepal-India border when they were holding their highest-level politburo meeting on Wednesday night, officials said.

The detained include Chandra Bahadur Chanda, the older brother of NCP chief Netra Bikram Chand Biplav.

Bahadur Chanda, is the chief of the NCP's western division.