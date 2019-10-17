Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan launches PKR 100 billion programme for youth

He said that loans up to PKR 1 lakh will be given interest-free, while PKR 10 billion will be used to train 1,00,000 youths.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. | (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched a Rs 100-billion worth initiative to empower youths by providing them technical and financial support to start businesses.

The first phase of the Kamyab Jawan Programme was unveiled at a special ceremony in Islamabad. "We have allocated Rs 100 billion for youths under the programme. Rs 25 billion from the project is earmarked for women," Khan said.

He said loans up to Rs one lakh will be given interest-free, while Rs 10 billion will be used to train 1,00,000 youths. The entire Kamyab Jawan initiative will help 1 million young people.

Under the initiative, internship to 25,000 young people will be provided at various industries. Khan said the government will also set up 500 science labs in madrassas across the countries. He also said that the government will bring seminaries on par with other schools by launching a uniform education system in the country.

