Home World

Students of UK's University of Manchester want Gandhi statue plans scrapped

The University of Manchester Students' Union issued an open letter to Manchester City Council to reconsider its decision on the grounds of Gandhi's 'well-documented anti-black racism'.

Published: 17th October 2019 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

BeFunky_Collagea

Image of a Gandhi statue for representational purpose (File photo | Martin Louis/EPS)

By PTI

LONDON: Students from the University of Manchester in UK have launched a "Gandhi Must Fall" campaign against a proposed statue of the leader of the Indian freedom struggle outside Manchester Cathedral, approved by the local authorities.

The University of Manchester Students' Union issued an open letter to Manchester City Council to reconsider its decision to allow the nine-foot bronze sculpture in the heart of the British city on the grounds of Gandhi's "well-documented anti-black racism and complicity in the British Empire's actions in Africa".

"Gandhi referred to Africans as 'savages', 'half-heathen natives', 'uncivilised', 'dirty' and 'like animals', to reference only a few of his vile comments," the letter notes.

The sculpture, by Indian artist Ram V Sutar, is to be installed next month to coincide with the 150th birth anniversary year of Gandhi.

The Mahatma Gandhi Statue Project, an initiative of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD) -- a worldwide spiritual movement headquartered in India, is said to epitomise the city's resilience in the aftermath of the suicide bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena in May 2017.

The Islamic State (ISIS) had claimed attack in which 23 people were killed.

"The statue of Gandhi will celebrate the universal power of his message. A statue in Manchester will ensure that the heart of our politics and democracy can all be blessed with his ethos," said a spokesperson for SRMD-UK, an apolitical body propagating Gandhi's teachings.

"Gandhi inspired African leaders, including Nelson Mandela, [and] this call is an extreme and limited interpretation. Mahatma Gandhi is a citizen of the world and an icon of peace. The Manchester statue will celebrate the universal power of his message," it added in reference to the students' campaign.

However, the students' union led by its Liberation and Access Officer Sara Khan  has demanded that the city council withdraw permission.

"We demand that Manchester City Council refuse to be complicit in this, especially given the city's history of anti-racist action, and to stand in solidarity with Manchester's Black and Kashmiri communities," demands the open letter, entitled 'Gandhi Must Fall' as a reference to the Rhodes Must Fall campaign focussed around British colonialist Cecil Rhodes, which began in 2015 and went on to encompass a wider call for de-colonisation of Britain's educational institutions.

A council spokesperson said the new Gandhi statue had undergone the necessary local procedures and is intended "to spread a message of peace, love and harmony".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gandhi Statue UK Gandhi statue
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp