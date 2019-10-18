900,000 troops in Kashmir to terrorise 8 million people: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday again criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for thinking he could "get his agenda of annexation" by using force to silence Kashmiris.

Imran Khan tweeted, "75 days & Occupation government of Modi continues the siege in IOJK. Modi is riding a tiger - he thought he could get his agenda of annexation by using 900k forces to silence Kashmiris. You don't need 900k troops to fight terrorism; you need them to terrorise 8m Kashmiri people."

75 days & Occupation government of Modi continues the siege in IOJK. Modi is riding a tiger - he thought he could get his agenda of annexation by using 900k forces to silence Kashmiris. You don't need 900k troops to fight terrorism; you need them to terrorise 8m Kashmiri people. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 18, 2019

In a subsequent tweet, the Pakistan Prime Minister said his Indian counterpart was "fearful."

"As the world watches the worst violation of human rights in IOJK, Modi is now fearful because he knows the moment the siege is lifted there will be a bloodbath - which would be the only way to subdue the Kashmiri people," he wrote.

As the world watches the worst violation of human rights in IOJK, Modi is now fearful because he knows the moment the siege is lifted there will be a bloodbath - which would be the only way to subdue the Kashmiri people. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 18, 2019

The Indian government stripped the region of its semi-autonomous status on August 5 and imposed a curfew and a communications blackout.

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir's Upper House abolished

While some call and text services for mobile phone services were previously restored in the region, text messaging services were again blocked on Tuesday.