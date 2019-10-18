Home World

Despite IMF projections, India still among fastest-growing economies: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman said she is 'certainly not risking a comparison' with China, even though the two countries growth rates have been projected at 6.1 per cent in the latest IMF report.
 

Published: 18th October 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman, finance minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: India remains among the fastest growing economies of the world and efforts are being made to make it grow faster, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a reduced growth rate for India, but the country's economy is "still growing as the fastest", she told a group of Indian reporters on Thursday.

The minister is here to attend the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank.

Sitharaman said she is "certainly not risking a comparison" with China, even though the two countries growth rates have been projected at 6.1 per cent in a latest IMF report.

ALSO READ: IMF reduces India's GDP growth estimate to 6.1%

"The IMF (in its latest projections) reduces the growth (rate) for all the global economies. It reduces the growth for India too. But even otherwise, even with that India is still growing as the fastest growing economy," she said.

As against India's real growth rate of 6.8 per cent in 2018, the IMF in its latest World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday, projected the country's growth rate at 6.1 per cent for 2019 and noted that the Indian economy is expected to pick up at 7 per cent in 2020.

With all that being said, "the point cannot be missed that India is still "growing the fastest" in the given global scenario, Sitharaman observed.

"I wish it can be more. I wish it can grow faster. I'll make every effort to make it grow faster. But the fact remains that it is still growing faster.

"It's one of the fastest growing economies too. But that's not going to make me complacent," she said.

ALSO READ | India has worked on fundamentals, but problems need to be addressed: IMF

Observing that several things about the economy are sentiment driven, the Union finance minister said so obviously the narrative is "it's not growing as much as it used to grow earlier".

"It's not eight. It's not seven. I it's come down to six and so on. Yes, all these are very important. But I don't want to underestimate the potential that India is showing even in this adverse circumstance," Sitharaman said.

To a question, Sitharaman said at this stage she is "not looking at how long", but expecting if she is looking at green shoots.

She said at this stage, it is "my duty to hear every sector and respond as much as they would want us to respond from the government side".

"So, my business is now just to go on listening and making sure that the grievances or their demands are addressed, Sitharaman said.

"I'm not spending any time at this stage to analyze," she said.

When asked if the slowdown of Indian economy is cyclical or structural, Sitharaman said it may be both, may not be both, maybe partly one or maybe partly the other.

"I'm not getting into that at this stage. I don't have the luxury of sitting and looking at which way it is going," she said.

"On the contrary, I have all the time to know what people want me to do and (I) respond to them accordingly," Sitharaman said.

Asked if the government is still on track to maintain the fiscal deficit target to 3.3 per cent of the GDP, she said: "Fiscal deficit, I am not reviewing it now."

"At this stage, do not want to allow that to worry me. I'm more keen on getting to addressing the issues which industry wants me to address," Sitharaman said.

The Union finance minister said "you will get to know if there is any" when asked whether there is a move to lower personal income tax.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMF Nirmala Sitharaman India GDP Indian economy
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp