Home World

Former Texas federal agent pleads guilty to child porn charges

37-year-old Vernon Lee Millican was a US Border Patrol agent at the time of his arrest in January when federal authorities searched his home.

Published: 18th October 2019 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

Paedophile

Image used for representational purpose.

By Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO: A former federal agent in Texas has pleaded guilty to charges that he produced child pornography, including videos of himself sexually assaulting a minor.

ALSO READ| Child pornography and its perils

Vernon Lee Millican (37) of Leakey pleaded guilty on Thursday in a San Antonio court to one count of production of child pornography and another count of possession of child pornography. Millican was arrested in January after federal authorities searched his home.

He was a US Border Patrol agent at the time assigned to the station in Uvalde, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) west of San Antonio. Millican was later fired.

A criminal complaint shows the investigation began when the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office in Oregon collected evidence indicating a 13-year-old girl who previously lived in Texas had been sexually assaulted by Millican over several years. Millican is scheduled to be sentenced in January and faces between 15 and 30 years in prison.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US child pornography US Patrol agent paedophilia Vernon Lee Millican Clackamas County Police
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp