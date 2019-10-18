Home World

Indian-American killed four relatives in a span of one week

The 53-year-old Shankar Hangud was believed to have committed two murders in Placer County on October 7.

Published: 18th October 2019 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Shankar Hangud, wearing a personal safety vest, appears in the Placer County Superior Court.

Shankar Hangud, wearing a personal safety vest, appears in the Placer County Superior Court. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: An Indian-American man, who is facing charges for the murder of four of his relatives, killed them in a span of one week, according to court documents.

The 53-year-old Shankar Hangud was believed to have committed two murders in Placer County on October 7. The court documents quoted the police as saying that the killings took place at his Roseville apartment, the Sacramento-based KCRA 3 news reported on Thursday.

Then the next day, there was another killing at the same location. The documents have alleged that Hangud then killed the fourth victim in Siskyou County on October 13.

On Monday, Hangud went to a police station in Mount Shasta with the body of a man in his car where he confessed to all the four murders.

After he confessed, the bodies of the three other victims were found inside Hangud's Roseville apartment, the police said.

The victims are listed in the felony complaint only by their initials: JS, GH, NH, and VH.

A representative in the Placer County Coroner's Office told KCRA 3 news that they were working with the Indian Consulate to contact the legal next of kin, who live in India, before releasing the victims' identities.

Based on the charges and if convicted, the suspect could face the possibility of the death penalty.

Hangud is scheduled to be back in court October 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Indian American US Crime
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp