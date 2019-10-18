Home World

Singapore hands down first conviction for terror financing

In September, authorities detained three Indonesian maids without trial over allegations they donated funds to support IS.

Published: 18th October 2019 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Singapore Flag. (Youtube screengrab)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man became the first of the country's citizens to be jailed for financing terrorism after he was convicted of sending money to a radical Islamist preacher.

There have been a steady stream of arrests in Singapore related to support for Islamist extremism, and the affluent city-state's leaders have warned it is a prime target for an attack.

Ahmed Hussein Abdul Kadir Sheik Uduman was jailed for two and a half years for donating Sg$1,146 ($840) to Sheikh Abdullah al-Faisal, an Islamist preacher living in Jamaica, according to court documents seen by AFP Friday.

Hussein reached out to Faisal after watching videos on his website and YouTube channels in which he preached support for the Islamic State (IS) group.

Faisal was jailed for nine years in Britain in 2003 after calling for the murders of non-Muslims and was deported to his native Jamaica after serving four years of his sentence.

Hussein, who was handed a prison term Thursday, was arrested in July 2018 under Singapore's Internal Security Act, which allows for detention without trial for up to two years.

He had been radicalised and "wanted to undertake armed violence in Syria in support of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria," court documents said.

The prosecution recommended jail time to send "a strong message to other like-minded individuals that supporting terrorist propaganda through financial means will attract uncompromising punishment", they said.

In September, authorities detained three Indonesian maids without trial over allegations they donated funds to support IS.

And in July, two Singaporeans accused of intending to join the jihadists were arrested. IS lost the last scrap of its self-declared "caliphate" this year but remains influential.

There are fears that foreign fighters returning from the Middle East could rejuvenate terror networks elsewhere, including in Southeast Asia.

Most Singaporeans are ethnic Chinese but the country is also home to a substantial Muslim minority.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Singapore Islamist extremism Terror funding Terror financing
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp