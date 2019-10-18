Home World

US aviation regulators say Boeing withheld key 737 MAX documents

The Federal Aviation Administration said that Boeing discovered instant messages between the employees 'some months ago' but did not disclose their existence until Thursday.

Published: 18th October 2019 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 11:15 PM

A Boeing 737 MAX takes off during a flight test

A Boeing 737 MAX takes off during a flight test (File | Reuters)

By AFP

NEW YORK: US aviation regulators criticized Boeing on Friday for not immediately disclosing communications between two employees with "concerning" information on the investigation of the 737 MAX.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that Boeing discovered instant messages between the employees "some months ago" but did not disclose their existence until Thursday. The FAA said it flagged its concerns to lawmakers on Capitol Hill and the Department of Transportation's inspector general.

The MAX has been grounded since mid-March following two crashes that killed 346 people. The FAA added that the  messages are between the employees and characterize communications with it during the original certification of the MAX in 2016. "Last night, I reviewed a concerning document that Boeing provided late yesterday to the Department of Transportation," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said a letter to Boeing chief Dennis Muilenburg.

"I understand that Boeing discovered the document in its files months ago. I expect your explanation immediately regarding the content of this document and Boeing's delay in disclosing the document to its safety regulator," Dennis added.

Boeing did not have an immediate comment. News of the messages come as the FAA has taken the lead among international regulators in overseeing the recertification for the MAX in a process that has dragged out much longer than originally expected. Shares of Boeing tumbled 3.7 percent to USD 355.35 in early afternoon trading.

TAGS
Federal Aviation Administration Steve Dickson Boeing Boeing 737 MAX documents Boeing 737 MAX probe
