Home World

Bilawal Bhutto announces countrywide anti-government protests in Pakistan

Bilawal, the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, said the government had lost its credibility in the masses as it did not fulfil any of its promises.

Published: 19th October 2019 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (File | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan's Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has announced that his party would hold nationwide anti-government protests to press Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign and restore "real democracy" in the country.

Bilawal, the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, said the government had lost its credibility in the masses as it did not fulfil any of its promises.

"Our demand is to restore democracy [in the country]," he said in his address at a party rally here.

"We don't accept this artificial democracy the democratic and socio-economic rights of the masses shall be restored and for that Imran Khan has to resign."

Bilawal, 31, said all opposition parties had decided that the government must step down.

"Our anti-government movement has started from Karachi, he said, as he announced his plan for further protests across the country.

He said the PPP will protest in Thar on October 23, demonstrate in Kashmore in Sindh province on October 26 whereas rallies in Punjab will begin from November 1.

"We will tour the entire country...you [Imran Khan] will have to goWe will expose your incompetence in every nook and corner of the country, he said.

The PPP chairman said his party had always played a constructive role for the supremacy of Parliament but to no avail.

"Imran Khan neither has the capability nor seriousness to govern a country of 200 million people, he said.

Parliament has been side-lined and politicians have taken to the streets."

Bilawal alleged that the incumbent rulers had compromised on the issue of Kashmir.

The PPP leader said the 2018 elections were massively rigged, and even banned outfits were allowed to contest the polls.

"We don't want our institutions to be controversial but when army personnel are deployed inside polling stations, their credibility will be questioned, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bilawal Bhutto Pakistan
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp