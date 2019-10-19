Home World

China, US make 'substantial' trade deal progress: Top official

Trump announced a partial deal after meetings in Washington with the Chinese trade deligation led by Liu He, which ended on October 11.

Published: 19th October 2019 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

US China flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

BEIJING: Beijing and Washington have made "substantial progress" towards a partial trade deal, China's top trade negotiator said Saturday, in his first comments since talks with US President Donald Trump last week.

Trump announced a partial deal after meetings in Washington with the Chinese trade deligation led by Liu He, which ended on October 11.

It included promises to increase purchases of US farm products and protections for intellectual property -- but lacked specific details.

"China and the US have made substantial progress in many aspects, and laid an important foundation for a phase one agreement," the Vice Premier said at a virtual reality conference in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, on Saturday.

In his first public comments about the Washington talks, Liu said an important foundation for the signing of a phased deal had been worked out.

China is "willing to work together with the US to address each other's core concerns on the basis of equality and mutual respect," Liu said, according to a report on Taoran notes, a social media account run by the official Economic Daily.

The deal announced by Trump offered a temporary reprieve from tariffs planned for mid-october.

It did not however roll back any of the stinging import duties already imposed up to now on hundreds of billions of dollars in trade between the economic powers.

Neither did it address another round of import taxes planned for December.

"Stopping the escalation of the trade war benefits China, the US and the whole world. It's what producers and consumers alike are hoping for," Liu said.

Trump last week said he hopes to sign the agreement with his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Chile next month.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China US US China trade deal
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp