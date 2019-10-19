Home World

France says new Brexit delay 'in nobody's interest'

Parliament voted by 322 votes to 306 in favour of an amendment effectively calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a Brexit extension to avoid a no-deal departure on October 31.

Published: 19th October 2019 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

France President Emmanuel Macron (File | AP)

France President Emmanuel Macron (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: France said on Saturday that any new delay in Britain's departure from the EU was "in nobody's interest" after British MPs postponed a decision on a new Brexit deal.

"An agreement has been negotiated. It is now up to the British parliament to say whether it accepts or rejects it," the French presidency said.

ALSO READ: EU urges UK to explain Brexit plan 'as soon as possible'

French President Emmanuel Macron had said on Thursday, when the deal was sealed between Johnson and the EU in Brussels, that he was "reasonably confident" it would be approved by British lawmakers.

"I think the October 31 date should be respected. I don't think that new deadlines should be given. We need to end these negotiations and get on with negotiating the future relationship," he said on Friday.

TAGS
Brexit deal France on brexit deal Emmanuel Macron
