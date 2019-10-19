Home World

UN Security Council needs to take more frequent recourse to ICJ: India

Yedla Umasankar, First Secretary/Legal adviser in India's Permanent Mission to the UN said that the Security Council is now increasingly issuing targeted sanctions against individuals and entities.

Published: 19th October 2019 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of UNSC

A file photo of UNSC (Photo | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: India has said that the UN Security Council needs to take more frequent recourse to the International Court of Justice to promote judicial settlement of international disputes before resorting to any other means.

Yedla Umasankar, First Secretary/Legal adviser in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, said on Friday the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, plays an important and critical role in the maintenance of international peace and security by adjudicating disputes between states.

ALSO READ | A UNSC without India affects world body's credibility: Jaishankar in US 

"States are obliged to settle their disputes by peaceful means?, which is one of the fundamental principles underthe UN Charter. Article 33 of the Charter further strengthens this duty and provides the means which the parties to a dispute can choose freely," Umasankar said.

Speaking at a General Assembly Sixth Committee session on Charter of the United Nations and on the Strengthening of the Role of the Organization, Umasankar said the "Security Council needs to take more frequent recourse to the Court under Chapter VI of the UN Charter so as to promote judicial settlement of international disputes before resorting to any other means."

Chapter VI of the UN Charter deals with the pacific settlement of disputes and Article 33 states that parties to any dispute, which if continues is likely to endanger the maintenance of international peace and security, shall, first of all, seek a solution by negotiation, enquiry, mediation, conciliation, arbitration, judicial settlement, resort to regional agencies or arrangements, or other peaceful means of their own choice.

It also states that the Security Council shall, when it deems necessary, call upon the parties to settle their dispute by such means.

ALSO READ | G4 nations voice concern over lack of concrete result on UNSC reforms 

Umasankar further said that maintenance of international peace and security is the primary responsibility of the Security Council, which has to act on behalf of all the UN member states in the discharge of its duties.

In certain situations, the Security Council authorises sanctions under Chapter VII of the UN Charter and in such cases, sanctions could serve as an important tool in the maintenance of peace and security.

"They should not be used as punitive measures. They serve their purpose only if they are used, ?when necessary as a measure of the last resort having tried all other options, and are applied so long as are necessary?, in accordance with the provisions of the UN Charter and do not violate the principles of international law, he said.

He added that the Security Council is now increasingly issuing targeted sanctions against individuals and entities.

"We also take note (of) the report that the Security Council has adopted exceptions by which the states can signal to the relevant sanctions committee their intention to authorize access to frozen funds for a variety of basic and extraordinary expense. In our view, such exemptions should be at the behest of the affected states or by any states on its behalf."

He said India took note of the role played by the General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council for assisting third states affected by the applications of sanctions under Article 50 of the Charter.

"However, we call upon the said bodies to play pro-active role in assisting such affected third states," he said.

India also takes note of the arrangements made in the Secretariat for assisting the third states affected by the applications of sanctions and encourage the Secretariat to play a constructive role in exploring practical and effective measures in assisting the affected third states, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UN UNSC ICJ India at ICJ Security Council
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp