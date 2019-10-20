Home World

Pakistan rejects reports about Indian Army targeting terror camps in PoK

The Foreign Office said that Pakistan has called upon the P-5 countries (permanent members of the United Nations Security Council) to ask India to provide information about the terror launchpads.

Mohammad Faisal

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday rejected reports that the Indian Army targeted at least four terror camps in the PoK and said it can arrange a visit of diplomats from P5 nations to the area to expose Indian "falsehood".

According to Indian government sources in New Delhi, the Indian Army on Sunday launched heavy artillery attacks targeting at least four terror camps and several Pakistani military positions opposite the Tangadhar sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, killing five Pakistani soldiers.

ALSO READ: Five Pakistan soldiers killed in India retaliatory firing on PoK terror camps

There have been reports of killing of at least four-five terrorists in the shelling by the Indian Army, which inflicted significant damage on the Pakistani side.

Rejecting reports, Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said, "Pakistan categorically rejects Indian media reports about alleged launchpads being targeted by India along the LoC."

The Foreign Office said that Pakistan has called upon the P-5 countries (permanent members of the United Nations Security Council) to ask India to provide information about the terror launchpads.

It said Pakistan is willing to arrange a visit of the P5 diplomats to those locations to expose "Indian falsehood".

Pakistan Army spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor also rejected the reports saying the Indian media is "falsely claiming" targeting of alleged terror camps.

Meanwhile, Pakistan summoned Indian envoy Gaurav Ahluwalia to condemn the firing by Indian troops that it said killed five civilians along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jura, Shahkot and Nausehri Sectors.

