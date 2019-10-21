Home World

All taxis in Dubai now fitted with surveillance cameras

Camera feed would be examined if violations were detected or reported during taxi rides, which in turn would reduce complaints and remarks by service beneficiaries, Gulf News reported.

Published: 21st October 2019 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Dubai taxi cabs parked at the RTA headquarter in Dubai. (Photo | AFP)

Dubai taxi cabs parked at the RTA headquarter in Dubai. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has fitted the entire fleet of Taxis running in the city with surveillance cameras to monitor the conduct of their drivers.

Camera feed would be examined if violations were detected or reported during taxi rides, which in turn would reduce complaints and remarks by service beneficiaries, Gulf News reported.

The system has sensors that automatically activate the camera once the customer steps into the vehicle.

"Security cameras have been installed in 10,684 taxis comprising the entire taxi fleet in Dubai. The move aims to ensure the compliance of taxi drivers with the ethical and professional principles of their business. It also prompts them to stick to exemplary attitudes when dealing with taxi riders," said Khaled Al Awadi, Director of Transportation Systems at RTA's Public Transport Agency.

"The installation of the system started in August 2017 and continued over phases until the entire fleet of Dubai Taxi had been covered. RTA is keen on introducing state-of-the-art facilities for the comfort, security and satisfaction of clients, which ranks high on RTA's priorities," he added.

The step also contributes to RTA's strategic goal of 'People Happiness' and the Smart City initiative of Dubai government.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
taxis in Dubai Dubai Taxi
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp