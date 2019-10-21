Home World

Japan may extend special recruitment program which offers Northeast residents nursing jobs

During the meeting, Jitendra Singh discussed various projects being undertaken in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Northeastern region under Japanese assistance.

Published: 21st October 2019 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Japanese envoy Kenji Hiramatsu

Japanese envoy Kenji Hiramatsu (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Japan may extend a special recruitment programme to the Northeast under which residents of the region will be offered nursing jobs in that country.

This was conveyed by outgoing Ambassador of Japan Kenji Hiramatsu to Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh here on Monday, an official statement said.

During the meeting, the minister discussed various projects being undertaken in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Northeastern region under Japanese assistance.

Singh mentioned about the training of Nursing Care Workers (NCW) under the Technical Intern Training Programme (TITP), through which 12 candidates from Jammu have already been selected by Japanese companies for jobs in that country.

The Ambassador assured to extend TITP programme in the Northeastern region with the participation of the government of Japan, the statement said.

The minister proposed that, in future, 100 students can be taken under TITP programme from Ladakh as well, with 50 each from Leh and Kargil respectively.

The Japanese Ambassador has spent about three years and 11 months in India and his tenure witnessed the unprecedented transformation of India-Japan relationship under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, it said.

The minister said a huge headway has been made in the level of collaboration in various fields such as bullet trains, nuclear, space technology and railways.

Singh said Japan shares emotional and historical relations with India, especially in the Northeast.

He said Japan has specialisation in food processing units and there is huge potential for opening specialised food parks for apples, cherry, strawberry in Jammu and Kashmir and berry in Ladakh, on the lines of citrus fruit parks in Northeast.

Singh said substantial engagement and investment has been done by Japan in the Northeast under the Modi government, specially in Manipur.

The minister congratulated the Japanese Ambassador for his successful tenure in India and his contribution towards realisation of the vision of the two leaders.

He said Hiramatsu's tenure saw some major achievements, such as conclusion of a bilateral Nuclear Deal (December, 2016), establishment of Digital and Health Partnerships (October, 2018), agreement on commencement of Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) negotiations (October, 2018), agreement on Japanese Language Education in India and Disaster Risk Reduction (September, 2017), the statement said.

The minister particularly thanked the Ambassador for his contribution in the establishment of the India-Japan Act East Forum which is an important mechanism for synergising India's 'Act East Policy' and Japan's 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy'.

Speaking about the Act East Forum, Singh noted that the Forum has brought all the relevant stakeholders together, and synergised towards the implementation of ongoing and new projects in the Northeastern region.

The minister wished that Hiramatsu's successor would continue working with the same commitment and help in realising the true potential of India-Japan Special Strategic partnership.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India japan ties India japan relations TITP Nursing Care Workers Technical Intern Training Programme
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp