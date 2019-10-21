Home World

Pakistan Army rejects India's claim of destroying terror camps in PoK

Responding to Rawat's claim, Pakistan's military spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor in a midnight tweet expressed disappointment at Rawat's assertions.

Published: 21st October 2019 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor . (File photo |AP)

Pakistan's army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor (File photo |AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan military has rejected as "false" the Indian Army's assertion that it targeted at least three terror camps in PoK and said India is welcome to take any foreign diplomat or media to the site to "prove" its claim on the ground.

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Sunday that six to ten Pakistan Army personnel were killed and three terror camps destroyed in a retaliatory action by the Indian Army opposite the Tangdhar and Keran sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Indian Army chief's statement claiming destruction of 3 alleged camps is disappointing as he holds a very responsible appointment," Ghafoor said.

"There are no camps let alone targeting those. Indian Embassy in Pakistan is welcome to take any foreign diplomat/media to prove' it on the ground," he said.

He said that the "propensity of false claims by senior Indian military leadership especially since Pulwama incident is detrimental to peace in the region."

Such false claims by the Indian Army are being made to suit vested domestic interests. This is against professional military ethos, Ghafoor said.

