UK stewardess bears the brunt over boyfriend's altercation with pilot

By IANS

LONDON: A British Airways (BA) stewardess has been suspended over allegations that her boyfriend got "hammered" and had a fight with the pilot at a Singapore hotel, it was reported.

The incident took place while Natalie Flindall was staying with the crew at a hotel before their connecting flight to London the next day, The Daily Mail said in a report on Sunday.

She had been flying from Sydney to Singapore and the "crew got plastered", according to an airline insider.

They had allegedly "used drinks smuggled off the BA in-flight trolley".

Flindall's boyfriend had been invited and "meant to take a back seat" and "enjoy the ride", they told the Sun newspaper.

But during the stop-over at Singapore, he got drunk and hit out at the pilot after an initial alcohol-fuelled scuffle.

Flindall is facing the consequences for bringing her partner on to the flight and there is speculation about why the pilot has escaped any.

The stewardess, who is from Reading, has served as BA Cabin Crew for three years.