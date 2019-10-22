Home World

Anti-Pakistan protest erupts in PoK's Muzaffarabad, 2 dead, 80 injured in police lathi-charge

Denying the demonstrators to hold anti-government protestors, the police resorted to using tear gas shells and lathi-charged to disperse the crowd.

By ANI

MUZAFFARABAD: Two civilians were killed and over 80 others sustained injuries after police lathi-charged protestors during a peaceful pro-freedom rally held in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday.

Various political parties under the All independent parties alliance (AIPA) in PoK had called for a pro-freedom rally in Muzaffarabad today to observe "black day". It was on this day in 1947 that Pakistani forces had invaded Jammu and Kashmir.

People came out on the streets in large numbers to register their protest on the 72nd anniversary of the Invasion Day.

Denying the demonstrators to hold anti-government protestors, the police resorted to using tear gas shells and lathi-charged to disperse the crowd.

October 22 is marked as the "black day" by the people of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan, as they demand Pakistan to leave their territory.

Prior to the incident, a protestor said that they have planned to carry out a peaceful protest to mark the day. "We have planned peaceful protest to mark the day, albeit if the administration shows any aggressiveness, we are willing to go to any extent to have our voices heard."

Similar protests were witnessed on October 22, last year in Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Gilgit, Rawalpindi and other areas.

