Home World

British police identify 39 dead in refrigerated truck container as Chinese

Richard Burnett, chief executive of the Road Haulage Association, said temperatures in refrigerated trailers could be as low as -25C describing the conditions inside for anyone as 'horrendous.'

Published: 24th October 2019 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Police escort the truck, that was found to contain a large number of dead bodies, as they move it from an industrial estate in Thurrock, south England, Wednesday Oct. 23, 2019.

Police escort the truck, that was found to contain a large number of dead bodies, as they move it from an industrial estate in Thurrock, south England, Wednesday Oct. 23, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: All 39 people found dead in a refrigerated truck container at an industrial estate near London are believed to be Chinese nationals, British police said on Thursday as they continued to question the truck driver on suspicion of murdering the eight women and 31 men.

The bodies were discovered after Essex Police were called to Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays area of Essex, a town 32 km east of London, early on Wednesday.

The victims are likely to have frozen to death.

Richard Burnett, chief executive of the Road Haulage Association, said temperatures in refrigerated trailers could be as low as -25C. He described conditions for anyone inside as "absolutely horrendous".

A 25-year-old truck driver from County Armagh in Northern Ireland, who was arrested at the site of the discovery on Wednesday, remains in custody as police conducted searches of three properties in his hometown.

"We have since confirmed that eight of the deceased are women and 31 are men and all are believed to be Chinese nationals. We arrested a man on suspicion of murder, who remains in custody, an Essex Police statement said.

"Each of the 39 people must undergo a full coroner's process to establish a cause of death before we move on to attempting to identify each individual within the trailer. This will be a substantial operation and, at this stage, we cannot estimate how long these procedures will take, it notes.

The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) said it was working to identify organised crime groups who may have played a part in the case, which is feared to involve an international people-smuggling ring.

China's embassy in London said: "We read with a heavy heart the reports about the death of 39 people in Essex, England.

"We are in close contact with the British police to seek clarification and confirmation of the relevant reports." UK police believe the container carrying the people arrived at Purfleet, close to Tilbury Docks in Essex, from Zeebrugge in Belgium on Wednesday.

It left the docks soon after on the back of a loading truck registered in Bulgaria, which had entered the UK via Holyhead from Dublin in Ireland four days earlier.

Soon after, the police were alerted that the truck was on an industrial estate in nearby in Grays and the bodies were found inside.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the perpetrators of the horrific crime "should be hunted down."

UK home secretary Priti Patel described it as a "truly shocking incident" as she addressed MPs on the incident in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

"What we have seen basically through the actions of these traffickers is the worst of humanity and it is right that we use our law enforcement and all aspects of the law through existing legislation to make sure that justice is served and that the perpetrators are prosecuted," she said.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Scania truck was registered in Varna, on the east coast of the country, under the name of a company owned by an Irish citizen.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said his country has "no connection" to the lorry beyond its registration and that the vehicle had not entered the country since 2017.

The discovery is among the worst of its kind in the UK since 2000, when the bodies of 58 Chinese people were found in a container at Dover in Kent.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UK mass murder UK truck death UK truck mass murder
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp