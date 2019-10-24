Home World

Russian 'agent' Maria Butina, who was arrested for spying, to be released from US prison

Butina had parlayed ties with the NRA firearms lobby into a network that brought her into contact with President Donald Trump before his 2016 election.

Published: 24th October 2019 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

This photo provided by the Alexandria (Va.) Detention Center shows Maria Butina

This photo provided by the Alexandria (Va.) Detention Center shows Maria Butina (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Maria Butina, the red-headed gun advocate from Russia who built a network of high-level Republican contacts before being arrested for spying, is expected to return to her country after her Friday release from a Florida prison.

The only Russian arrested and convicted in the three-year investigation of Moscow's interference in US politics, Butina parlayed ties with the NRA firearms lobby into a network that brought her into contact with President Donald Trump before his 2016 election, as well as with one of his sons.

She said she was on a quest to establish better relations between Russia and the United States, and enrolled in university in Washington while living with a Republican operative. But she was arrested in July 2018 on allegations she was engaging in espionage, though she had no connection with Russia's established spy agencies.

In December, Butina (30) entered a plea deal on a charge that she acted as an illegal, unregistered foreign agent, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, nearly half of which was credited as already served.

Under broader attack in the United States for interfering in the 2016 election, Moscow made the Siberian native a cause-celebre, with the foreign ministry posting her picture prominently in its social media accounts, calling to "Free Maria."

Her current appeals lawyer, a Washington public defender, did not reply to questions about her plans, but said in a filing this week that she would return to Russia. Russian media also reported that she was expected to be back within days.

But it remained unclear whether she was an intelligence operative positioned to infiltrate US political circles, or just someone genuinely creating people-to-people channels of cooperation who fell victim to a higher level of intrigue relating to Russian election interference.

She told NPR radio from jail that, while a graduate student in politics at American University, she had only sought to be involved in "civil diplomacy." She said, "I never hide my love to my motherland neither to this country. I love both countries, and I was building peace."

Starting in 2013, Butina built a bridge to the United States through ties between her very small Russian gun rights group and the National Rifle Association, the powerful, Republican-aligned American firearms lobby.

Her group hosted NRA leaders in Russia and she and her influential Moscow sponsor, Alexander Torshin, attended NRA events and US political gatherings, where they met with influential Republicans.

Attending a Trump rally in 2016, Butina was singled out to ask the future president a question about US-Russia relations. Her social media was full of pictures of her posing with various firearms, endearing her to US gun activists. She became the girlfriend of a mid-level Republican and NRA operative, Paul Erickson.

In 2016, she enrolled in American University, but prosecutors said she was in regular contact with embassy personnel with intelligence ties. They said that although she was not an employee of any of Moscow's spy services, she knowingly took part in an operation to "spot and assess" potential US espionage targets. "There is no doubt that she was not simply a graduate student," Assistant US Attorney Erik Kenerson told the court.

She denied it, but ultimately agreed to plead guilty to the charges of being an unregistered foreign agent. "I humbly request forgiveness. I'm not this evil person depicted in the media," she told the court before being sentenced.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maria Butina Donald Trump US Russia spy Russian spy released US Russia ties.
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp