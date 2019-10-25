Home World

China completes construction of AIIB headquarters in Beijing

India is the second-largest shareholder of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank after China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank chief Jin Liqun at the third annual meeting of AIIB Forum in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank chief Jin Liqun at the third annual meeting of AIIB Forum in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BEIJING: Construction of the headquarters of the China-sponsored Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing has been completed.

The headquarters building is located in Beijing Olympic Park in Chaoyang District and is made up of five office buildings, with a total floor space of 390,000 square meters, said Beijing Investment Group, which is in charge of the construction.

The construction, which began in 2016, was formally completed on Thursday, official media here reported.

The AIIB, launched in Beijing in October 2014, is a multilateral development bank that aims to support the building of infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region.

China is the largest shareholder of the bank with 26.06 per cent voting shares.

India is the second-largest shareholder with 7.5 per cent followed by Russia 5.93 per cent and Germany with 4.5 per cent.

