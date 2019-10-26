Home World

FATF pressure off its shoulders, Pakistan might up ante against India

The LoC has already witnessed a major rise in firing and shelling by Pakistan since Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir was revoked.

Published: 26th October 2019 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With the meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) over, India apprehends that Pakistan may escalate military action on the Line of Control (LoC) and increase attempts to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

The LoC has already witnessed a major rise in firing and shelling by Pakistan since Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir was revoked, with at least 823 such incidents being reported from August 5 till Friday, Army officers said.

The number of incidents is more than half of such actions undertaken by Pakistan in the entire last year.

"Since August 5, Pakistan has been under tremendous internal pressure over the political developments in Jammu and Kashmir," an Army officer said.

The officer said that Pakistan had anticipated an upsurge by locals in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, but it did not happen.

"There was also international pressure on Pakistan to come clean at the FATF meeting over the issue of terror funding and money laundering. Since the meeting is over now, it is expected that Pakistan might up the ante," he said.

At the plenary session of the FATF held in Paris from October 16 to 18, Pakistan, which is already in the 'Grey List', escaped being blacklisted by the international watchdog, which gave it time till February next year to comply with all the actions prescribed by it.

Pakistan has been agitated ever since the special status to Jammu and Kashmir was abolished and has been trying to escalate tension besides attempting to internationalise the issue, without any success.

As part of the efforts to increase tension, Pakistan has resorted to cross-border firing and shelling 823 times in 82 days, at an average of more than 10 times a day.

In the entire 2018, the total number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan stood at 1,629.

As reported by IANS earlier, the number of ceasefire violations till October 25 this year has been the highest in the last five years.

During these 82 days, as many as 35 Pakistan-backed terrorist-initiated incidents have been reported in the hinterland of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the death of eight civilians.

There have been 13 incidents in which terrorists opened fire at civilians while grenades and petrol bombs have been lobbed upon civilians three times each.

The Army has also been successful in neutralising 15 terrorists during this period.

Data compiled by security agencies also show that terrorists have caused damages to four civilian and two government infrastructures since August 5.

There has been one incident of terrorists opening fire on the Army and one incident of grenade attack on Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Besides, there have been two incidents of petrol bomb attacks and one incident of weapon snatching from the Jammu and Kashmir police personnel.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FATF Pakistan India Line of Control Pakistan attack
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp