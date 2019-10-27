Home World

Trump greets Indians on Diwali; says festival binds people together

May this light bring hope to all and may everyone have a wonderful Diwali, the US president said in a video he shared on Twitter.

Published: 27th October 2019 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Sunday greeted the Indian community on the occasion of Diwali, saying that the observance of the festival of lights throughout America is important and binds people together.

"As we light diyas here today our nation is strengthened by the sacred traditions that binds people together across our land. May this light bring hope to all and may everyone have a wonderful Diwali," Trump said in a  video he tweeted on Twitter.

"As Diwali commences, @FLOTUS Melania and I wish those observing the Festival of Lights a blessed and happy celebration! #HappyDiwal," Trump said.

On Friday Trump celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with a small group of Indian-Americans.

The event was closed for the press.

Trump's first Diwali celebrations at the White House was in his Oval Office in 2017 in the presence of a select group of Indian-American community leaders and members of his administration.

Last year, Trump invited the then Indian Ambassador to the US, Navtej Singh Sarna, for the Diwali celebrations in the Roosevelt room.

Diwali is also being celebrated in other parts of the US.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott celebrated Diwali on Saturday with the Indian-American community.

"We lit Diwali lamps on display in the Governor's Mansion. We discussed Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's visit to Texas. We celebrated the victory of light over darkness," he said in a tweet.

Republican Congressman from Texas Pete Olson also tweeted, "Celebrating Diwali at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir." 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trump Diwali
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp