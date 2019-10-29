Home World

Baghdadi raid was named after American human rights worker, IS victim Kayla Mueller

The 26-year-old human rights worker was taken prisoner by the IS when she visited a hospital while helping civil war refugees in Syria in 2013.

Published: 29th October 2019 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Mueller, who saved the lives of other female captives, was killed in 2015.

Mueller, who saved the lives of other female captives, was killed in 2015. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: The US military raid that killed Islamic State (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was named after Kayla Mueller, an American who was kidnapped and killed by the terror group.

The 26-year-old human rights worker was taken prisoner by the IS when she visited a hospital while helping civil war refugees in Syria in 2013, Daily Mail reported.

Mueller, who saved the lives of other female captives, was killed in 2015, However, her body has never been recovered.

ALSO READ: Trump shares picture of US military dog injured during raid on Baghdadi after Pentagon says no

Kayla's parents, Carl Mueller and Marsha Mueller, have praised the US President, saying their daughter could still be alive if former US President Barack Obama "had been as decisive as Trump".

They have also expressed their gratitude to the US armed forces for dedicating the operation to their daughter.

Announcing the death of Baghdadi on Sunday, Trump called Mueller a "beautiful young woman", who helped people.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump says considering releasing video footage of US raid on ISIS chief Baghdadi 

Baghdadi, according to Trump, died "after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming" during a raid by the US forces.

"He reached the end of the tunnel, as our dogs chased him down. He ignited his vest, killing himself and three children. His body was mutilated by the blast. The tunnel had caved in on it, in addition," Trump said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kayla Mueller IS ISIS Baghdadi death Baghdadi dead Baghdadi raid Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp