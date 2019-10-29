Home World

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong says barred from election

Wong, one of the prominent figures in the otherwise leaderless movement, accused the government of 'political screening' after an election officer ruled his nomination for the November poll invalid.

Published: 29th October 2019 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Hong Kong democratic activists Joshua Wong, center, and his supporters speak to the media in Hong Kong, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

Hong Kong democratic activists Joshua Wong, center, and his supporters speak to the media in Hong Kong, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong was barred Tuesday from standing in an upcoming local election, after months of huge and frequently violent protests in the city.

Wong, one of the most prominent figures in the otherwise leaderless and faceless movement, accused the government of "political screening" after an election officer ruled his nomination for the November poll invalid.

"I strongly condemn the government for conducting political screening and censorship, depriving me of my political rights," he said in a statement on his Facebook page.

ALSO READ: China's communist party kicks off delayed conclave to discuss Hong Kong protests, trade war

In response to media enquiries, a government spokesman said Wong's nomination was declared invalid as he advocates "self-determination" for Hong Kong, which is inconsistent with the Basic Law, the city's mini-constitution.

"The candidate cannot possibly comply with the requirements of the relevant electoral laws," the spokesman added.

Hong Kong has been battered by nearly five months of pro-democracy protests which Beijing and its local leaders have taken a hard line against.

Millions have hit the streets, with hardcore activists clashing repeatedly with police, in the biggest challenge to China's rule since the city's handover from Britain in 1997.

Wong, 22, is one of the most well-known pro-democracy figures in Hong Kong today after becoming the poster child of the huge pro-democracy "Umbrella Movement" protests of 2014 that failed to win any concessions from Beijing.

SEE PICS | Anti-government protests spread across the world: Here's why people are pouring into the streets

Wong and his party, Demosisto, have denied supporting independence for the city.

Any talk of independence incenses Beijing as Chinese President Xi Jinping increasingly emphasises the importance of territorial integrity.

The government spokesman denied any political censorship in the decision to disqualify Wong.

"There is no question of any political censorship, restriction of the freedom of speech or deprivation of the right to stand for elections as alleged by some members of the community."

 But the decision sparked criticism that it could intensify the ongoing protests.

"When you keep rigging the only -- and lowest level -- elections on offer, you're going to make many in #HongKong...conclude that the only way to be heard is on the streets," Maya Wang, Senior China Researcher for Human Rights Watch, said on Twitter.

ALSO READ: Hong Kong protesters use skin and ink to support anti-government movement

Last year, Agnes Chow, another young pro-democracy leader from Wong's party, was barred from standing in by-elections because her party advocates self-determination for Hong Kong.

In 2016 and 2017, the city's courts ousted six pro-democracy lawmakers for breaches in their swearing-in ceremony and in their oaths of allegiance, a move backed by Beijing.

Two of the ousted lawmakers advocated separatism from mainland China.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Joshua Wong Hong Kong protest Hong Kong Hong kong democracy protest
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp