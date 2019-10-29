Home World

Students cash in on Amazon discount code glitch

A student said the deal was like an addictive game as they tried to get whatever they could find for five pounds.

Published: 29th October 2019 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon

Amazon (File Photo| AP)

By IANS

LONDON: An Amazon Prime student deal gave new users 5 pounds off their first purchase with a code called 'Welcome5' but students quickly got on to the fact that it could be reused multiple times.

Soon, the word spread like wildfire across the UK's campuses and students began stockpiling products like toilet rolls and toothpaste as well as packs of beer, The Sun reported.

"We started looking for useful stuff that was a fiver or under and discovered there were loads that we could get that would be really handy - and also some pretty rubbish things we got just for the hell of it. "We'll never need to buy toiletries, cheap novels, highlighter pens, folders or batteries again during our whole university career and well beyond," a 19-year-old student in Newcastle told The Sun.

The student said the deal was like an addictive game as they were trying to get whatever they could find for 5 pounds.

Additionally, Ryan, a student in Nottingham, said he saved 164 pounds on 36 items, including food, stationery and more.

"One of my flatmates used the discount to buy sex toys for his girlfriend. I hope they bring it back next year," Ryan added.

The glitch was there for 9 days until Amazon realised what was going on last week.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amazon discount code Amazon discount
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp