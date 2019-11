Students cash in on Amazon discount code glitch

By IANS

LONDON: An Amazon Prime student deal gave new users 5 pounds off their first purchase with a code called 'Welcome5' but students quickly got on to the fact that it could be reused multiple times.

Soon, the word spread like wildfire across the UK's campuses and students began stockpiling products like toilet rolls and toothpaste as well as packs of beer, The Sun reported.

"We started looking for useful stuff that was a fiver or under and discovered there were loads that we could get that would be really handy - and also some pretty rubbish things we got just for the hell of it. "We'll never need to buy toiletries, cheap novels, highlighter pens, folders or batteries again during our whole university career and well beyond," a 19-year-old student in Newcastle told The Sun.

The student said the deal was like an addictive game as they were trying to get whatever they could find for 5 pounds.

Additionally, Ryan, a student in Nottingham, said he saved 164 pounds on 36 items, including food, stationery and more.

"One of my flatmates used the discount to buy sex toys for his girlfriend. I hope they bring it back next year," Ryan added.

The glitch was there for 9 days until Amazon realised what was going on last week.