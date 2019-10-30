Home World

Dress properly, avoid online porn: China pushes higher 'moral quality' for its citizens

Officials have released several sets of guidelines this week alongside a secretive conclave of high-ranking officials in Beijing which discusses the country's future direction.

Published: 30th October 2019 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

The guidelines call for building 'Chinese spirit, Chinese values, and Chinese power'.

The guidelines call for building 'Chinese spirit, Chinese values, and Chinese power'.

By AFP

BEIJING: From budgeting for rural weddings to dressing appropriately and avoiding online porn, China's Communist Party has issued new guidelines to improve the "moral quality" of its citizens.

Officials have released several sets of guidelines this week alongside a secretive conclave of high-ranking officials in Beijing which discusses the country's future direction.

On Sunday the government published its "Outline for the Implementation of Citizen Moral Construction in the New Era" -- which advises readers how to use the internet, raise children, celebrate public holidays and behave while travelling abroad.

The guidelines from the Central Commission for Guiding Cultural and Ethical Progress calls for building "Chinese spirit, Chinese values, and Chinese power".

The texts urge citizens to avoid pornography and vulgarity online, and follow correct etiquette when raising the flag or singing the national anthem.

Public institutions like libraries and youth centres must carry out "targeted moral education" to improve people's ideological awareness and moral standards, according to the rules.

The guideline also stresses patriotism and loyalty to the motherland.

"People who have a servile attitude to foreign countries, damage national dignity and sell national interests must be disciplined according to the law," it says.

'Bad customs' 

A separate set of behavioural guidelines published this week targeted China's rural areas, and urged local governments to weed out "bad customs".

These included abuse of the elderly as well as the practice of extravagant weddings and funerals, according to Zhang Zhiyong, an official from the commission.

Zhang said the most important thing for "rural civility" is the construction and improvement of ideology and morality.

"We must strengthen marital education for young people, and put to full use the Communist Youth League, women's federations, and other group organisations," said Zhang.

State broadcaster CCTV said that the custom to spend a lot on weddings and provide a house and gifts for a new bride -- often beyond the means or poorer rural families -- was "putting pressure on unmarried males".

China's decades-long one-child policy has resulted in a massive gender gap, and Beijing is anxious about the potential social impact of millions of unmarried men in the countryside.

Zhang called for official organisations to be more closely involved in the lives of rural villagers.

The rules were published as Beijing holds The Fourth Plenum of the Party's Central Committee, a closed-door meeting of high-ranking officials where the country's roadmap and future direction is discussed.

Beijing produced a list of 58 national "moral models" who exemplify patriotism and "lofty morality" for the celebration of China's 70th national holiday on October 1.

The latest round of moral guidelines update an earlier set published in 2001.

"Money-worship, hedonism, and extreme individualism have grown," according to the 2001 guidelines. 

Eighteen years later, the refreshed guidelines listed the same offences -- and described them as "still outstanding".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China moral guidelines moral quality Communist Party
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp