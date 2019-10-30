Home World

Pakistan planning to establish Buddha University

Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said a Buddha week would be celebrated in Pakistan and a book will also be published on the historical sites of Buddhism.

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said that the Pakistan government is considering establishing a Buddha University in Peshawar or Swat.

The minister said this while interacting with a delegation from Thailand led by Buddhist Monk Aryan Chachawan, the Pakistani media reported on Wednesday.

He told Chachawan that a Buddha week would be celebrated in Pakistan and a book will also be published on the historical sites of Buddhism.

Qadri welcomed the suggestion from the Thai delegation that religious tourism should be promoted.

Mentioning the opening of the Kartarpur corridor for the Sikh devotees, the minister said that the Imran Khan government is working to increase tourism to historic religious places of minorities.

The Thai delegation is on a 5-day visit to Pakistan. They also met Pak President Arif Alvi and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood. The delegation will also visit Gandhara.

