STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

The rent is due but Americans can't pay bills 

Evictions have been temporarily suspended in some areas, and there are growing calls on social media for a rent freeze in April.

Published: 01st April 2020 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

An Arizona Trucking Association volunteer gives a free lunch to a driver. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: The coronavirus pandemic took Brittany Brook's job on March 16, two days after it took her husband Matthew Whitfield's, leaving the New York couple scrambling as end-of-the-month bills come due.

On April 1, Brook, an artist who until recently taught music at a preschool school, and Whitfield, a now-former waiter and actor, have to pay the rent and other bills, as do millions of Americans of all social classes who have seen their lives turned upside down by the crisis.

The decisions they make on which bills to pay will provide a clearer picture of the economic damage done by COVID-19 in a country lacking a universal social safety net and where many workers have little savings to fall back on.

"We have, for the first time in our marriage, declined to pay our credit card balances, but only paid the minimum ...and called to ask for interest forgiveness," 31-year-old Brittany told AFP.

The couple also applied for deferred and reduced payments for their student loans.

"We plan to pay our power bill and anything necessary that we can afford, but we will not be paying rent, as that would deplete our savings and emergency funds within just a few months," says Brittany, who lives with Matthew, 33, in a one-bedroom apartment in New York which they rent for $1,690 a month.

According to Amherst, a real estate analytics and investment firm, 26 percent of US renters could need temporary help to pay their monthly housing bill, which would total about $12 billion per-month.

The federal government's unprecedented $2.2 trillion aid package will help ease the economic pain, but the $1,200 checks promised to every American -- and $500 for each child -- will not arrive until the second half of April.

In the meantime, a record 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment during the week ended March 21, as thousands of small and large businesses were forced to close their doors.

Tammy Devitoe was laid off March 12 from her restaurant in Albany, New York, and the $250 to $300 of weekly unemployment benefits she expects to receive will not be nearly enough to pay for her telephone, electricity, cable, rent and car loan.

She swallowed her pride and asked for donations through GoFundMe, the online fundraising platform, where she had managed to raise $2,240 by the morning of March 31.

"I'm not used to begging," the divorced 39-year-old mother told AFP.

"I have negative $350 in my account -- yes negative $350. I never had a plan B. I couldn't afford one," she said.

"I'm just going to pray and keep begging."

Faced with the massive numbers of layoffs and furloughs, mortgage companies are bracing for a wave of missed payments on April 1.

Evictions have been temporarily suspended in some areas, and there are growing calls on social media for a rent freeze in April.

Devitoe said her landlord cannot help because they have bills to pay as well.

And Cynthia Ryan, who lives in Dallas, said she was told "full rent is due regardless of the situation right now," as the management said they have lenders too.

Bruce McNeilage, a real estate developer with properties in the southeastern US, said he is willing to make a goodwill gesture for his tenants, such as asking for just 70 percent of the rent for two or three months.

But beyond that, "if they don't pay I'm going to lose those houses. I have mortgages payments on those houses."

McNeilage, cofounder of Kinloch Partners, said his tenants are mostly executives who earn salaries of $100,000 to $200,000 a year, yet even some of them are struggling.

"We have already had three or four calls here in the last 24 hours; people have already informed us that they will be late on the rent," he said.

From Nike to Cheesecake Factory, businesses large and small are saying they will either pay only half of their rents or default.

On April 1, "we won't be able to pay any of those bills," said Joe Toto, owner of Groove Events, a Boston-based event planning company.

In 30 years, "this is the first time anything like this has ever happened."

Business has come to a complete standstill and with no money coming in, he may have to lay off all of his employees, he told AFP.

"There is no business, so there is no money," Toto lamented.

With so much uncertainty about when life might return to normal, "nobody is yet ready to start to book an event, even, say, July or August or September," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US economy Coronavirus lockdown USA COVID-19
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp