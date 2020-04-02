STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indonesia frees 18,000 inmates from bursting jails over coronavirus fears

The UN has called on countries to release vulnerable inmates, with Afghanistan last week announcing it would set free some 10,000 prisoners.

Published: 02nd April 2020 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

A worker sprays disinfectant at the pedestrian walkway at Senayan Sports Complex amid coronavirus outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)

A worker sprays disinfectant at the pedestrian walkway at Senayan Sports Complex amid coronavirus outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MAJENE: Indonesia has released some 18,000 inmates in a desperate bid to stop coronavirus from rampaging through its notoriously overcrowded prison system, authorities said Thursday.

The mass release comes days after the Southeast Asian nation said it would free more than 30,000 inmates to take pressure off prisons and jails beset by unsanitary conditions and long at risk of infectious diseases.

The UN has called on countries to release vulnerable inmates, with Afghanistan last week announcing it would set free some 10,000 prisoners.

"Our target is to release 30,000 inmates in total, but it could end up being more," said Rika Aprianti, a spokeswoman for the Corrections Directorate-General.

"This is part of the plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in prisons."

She offered few details, but a government release order included juvenile offenders and adult prisoners who had served at least two-thirds of their sentences.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Prisoners were advised to self quarantine at home after release.

Among them was Firdaus, a fishermen jailed in 2017 on Sulawesi island for stealing a gold ring.

"I was scared of being infected in prison, not to mention that the guards come and go so we don't know who they've had contact with," said the 33-year-old, who was set for release in November.

But his relief was tempered by the thought of others still inside.

"I'm not that happy because I left my friends behind," he said.

Indonesia's creaking prison system has just 522 institutions for some 270,000 inmates.

It suffers from regular jailbreaks and criticism for its often deplorable conditions.

Amnesty International welcomed the release, but called on the government to make sure "prisoners of conscience" and older inmates with health problems were set free.

"They're vulnerable to COVID-19 and, in the name of humanity, they must be released," said Amnesty Indonesia Executive Director Usman Hamid.

"Conditions including a lack of access to clean water and severe overcrowding will be exacerbated by the outbreak."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indonesia coronavirus prisoners jail COVID 19
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp