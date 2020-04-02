STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Seven Indians among 74 new coronavirus cases in Singapore

Of the confirmed cases, 54 are locally infected with no recent travel history, the Health Ministry said.

Published: 02nd April 2020 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus singapore

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Seven Indian nationals were among the 74 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Wednesday,the highest daily increase in COVID-19 positive patients so far, taking the total number of infections to 1,000.

Of the confirmed cases, 54 are locally infected with no recent travel history, the Health Ministry said.

One of the new clusters is Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home at 1 Thomson Lane where a 42-year old Indian female on Singapore work pass was infected.

Visitors have been barred from visiting the old age home, which had as of Wednesday 11 cases.

The other cluster reported on Wednesday is a workers' dormitory located at 55 Sungei Kadut Loop.

Cluster is defined once a number of cases emerge from a gathering of people.

Of the new cases, three are Indian males on long-term passes infected locally, according to the Health Ministry list.

These patients are aged 28, 30 and 40 and are linked to S11 Domitory for workers.

The cases also include a 50-year-old Indian male on Singapore work pass listed as an imported case from India.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Also listed is a 64-year-old Indian, his stay status in Singapore is not stated, as an imported case from India.

Also infected locally is a 37-year-old Indian male on Singapore work pass.

A 20-year-old Singapore permanent resident, nationality not stated, is listed as an imported case from India.

Three of the new cases on Wednesday involve people from the public healthcare sector -- a clinical research coordinator at Singapore General Hospital (SGH), a nurse at SGH and a doctor at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, said the Health Ministry in its daily update on Wednesday.

Twenty of the new cases are imported, with a travel history to Australia, Europe, South America, Africa, ASEAN and other parts of Asia.

A total of 29 cases are linked to previous cases or clusters, while 25 cases are currently unlinked with contact tracing ongoing.

Twenty-four COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, while 457 patients are in hospital, their condition said said to be improving.

A total of 245 cases have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospitals or relocated to community isolation services.

Till date, 1,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the island nation.

Primary school students on Wednesday marked their first day of home-based learning, with most of them completing their assignments and learning from home, working on hardcopy worksheets or online assignments on the Student Learning Space, reported Channel News Asia.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced last Friday that all schools will conduct one day of home-based learning a week from April.

The move was part of enhanced measures to stem the spread of COVID-19, after an increase in the number of imported and local cases here.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Singapore coronavirus COVID 19 Indians coronavirus updates
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp