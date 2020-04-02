STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

World's youngest victim? COVID-19 claims life of six-week-old in US

Governor Ned Lamont tweeted that the newborn was "brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived."

Published: 02nd April 2020 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

Medical personnel talk to chaplains, left, as they tour the Samaritan's Purse 68 bed emergency field hospital especially equipped with a respiratory unit in New York's Central Park, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in New York.

Medical personnel talk to chaplains, left, as they tour the Samaritan's Purse 68 bed emergency field hospital especially equipped with a respiratory unit in New York's Central Park, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in New York. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: A six-week-old infant has died of complications relating to COVID-19, the governor of the US state of Connecticut said Wednesday, in one of the youngest recorded deaths from the virus.

Governor Ned Lamont tweeted that the newborn was "brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived."

ALSO READ: 'Matter of life and death', says Trump as US coronavirus fatality count surpasses 4,000

"Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive," Lamont said.

"This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19."

Last week Illinois authorities said they were investigating the death of a child "younger than one year" who had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to local media that infant was nine months old. 

The fast-spreading virus that has caused at least 4,476 deaths in the United States is believed to be more dangerous for older adults, though increasingly it appears to be also sending younger patients to hospital as well.

New York state, which Connecticut borders, has been particularly hard hit by Covid-19, accounting for nearly 2,000 of the US deaths. 

Residents of New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are among the millions of Americans ordered to stay home unless they work jobs deemed essential.

The tri-state area has posted over 100,000 cases.

"This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy," Lamont tweeted. "This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people."

"Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it."

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
newborn baby Coronavirus COVID 19 USA
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp