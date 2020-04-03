STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Afghanistan government, Taliban prisoners swap postponed for third time

The US and Taliban inked a peace deal in the Gulf state of Qatar on February 29 and the agreement required the Afghan government to free 5,000 Taliban prisoners.

Published: 03rd April 2020 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban militants and villagers celebrate the peace deal and their victory in the Afghan conflict in Laghman province on Tuesday (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

KABUL: Exchange of prisoners between the Afghan government and Taliban militants has been postponed for the third time, local media said in a report.

"Taliban prisoners release process planned for Thursday has postponed and the course may kick off on Saturday," Xinhua news agency quoted the TOLO News as saying in the report on thursday.

The report said that after the arrival of a three-member Taliban technical delegation in Kabul on Tuesday, negotiations on the prisoners swap continued on Thursday, the third consecutive day, but no detail was immediately available on the outcome of the talks.

The US and Taliban inked a peace deal in the Gulf state of Qatar on February 29 and the agreement required the Afghan government to free 5,000 Taliban prisoners.

In exchange, the Taliban agreed for direct peace talks with the government besides releasing 1,000 Afghan security forces prisoners.

On March 11, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani issued a decree to gradually release 5,000 Taliban inmates on parole.

The first batch of Taliban prisoners were expected to be released on March 14 in consideration of age, medical condition, and the remaining time of sentenced imprisonment, but their release was postponed.

On Wednesday, Afghan officials said 100 Taliban inmates would be released on Thursday and Taliban will also free 20 Afghan soldiers.

All Taliban prisoners, who will be released in accordance with the decree, must make a written commitment to guarantee they would not return to the battlefield.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Afghanistan Taliban Afghanistan Taliban peace deal
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp