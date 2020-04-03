Coronavirus: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to address nation on Sunday
Queen Elizabeth II will make a special broadcast this weekend to Britain and the Commonwealth on the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
On Sunday 5th April at 8pm (BST)— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 3, 2020
Her Majesty The Queen will address the UK and the Commonwealth in a televised broadcast.
As well as on television and radio, The Queen’s address will be shown on The @RoyalFamily’s social media channels. pic.twitter.com/EADh7WNU7b
"The televised address will be broadcast at 8pm (1900 GMT) on Sunday 5th April, 2020. The address was recorded at Windsor Castle," a statement said. The queen, 93, has made only three other special addresses during national crises in her 68-year reign.