Coronavirus: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to address nation on Sunday

By AFP

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II will make a special broadcast this weekend to Britain and the Commonwealth on the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

On Sunday 5th April at 8pm (BST)

Her Majesty The Queen will address the UK and the Commonwealth in a televised broadcast.



As well as on television and radio, The Queen's address will be shown on The Royal Family's social media channels.

"The televised address will be broadcast at 8pm (1900 GMT) on Sunday 5th April, 2020. The address was recorded at Windsor Castle," a statement said. The queen, 93, has made only three other special addresses during national crises in her 68-year reign.