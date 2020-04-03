STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: UK to massively ramp up coronavirus tests, says PM Boris Johnson

The prime minister admitted that more tests would enable people to go to work in confidence that they can't be infected, or be infectious.

Published: 03rd April 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

UK PM Boris Johnson

UK PM Boris Johnson (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LONDON: Johnson, who remains in self-isolation after his COVID-19 diagnosis last week, posted a new video message on social media as a health update and also to stress that he was determined to "massively ramp up" the government's testing for coronavirus.

In his message posted on Twitter in the wake of the UK logging a 563 day-on-day leap in death toll to hit 2,352 on Wednesday, the British Prime Minister described it as a "sad, sad day" with a record number of deaths in a single day.

"I want to say a special word about testing because, this is how we will unlock the coronavirus puzzle," said Johnson, seen dressed slightly less formally without a tie and looking visibly unwell.

"This is how we will defeat it in the end.

"What we need to do is massively ramp up not just tests so that you can know whether you have had the disease in the past, the so-called antibody test, (also) to know whether they haven't got it, rather than isolating themselves at home for no reason, and that's very, very important above all for our NHS staff," he said.

ALSO READ |  UK PM Boris Johnson's top aide in self-isolation with mild COVID-19 symptoms

The focus on testing came as the government has come under increasing pressure over the low levels of tests being conducted, especially to National Health Service (NHS) workers required on the frontline of the pandemic in hospitals and clinics.

According to official figures, only around 13,000 tests are available each day against a target of 25,000.

The prime minister admitted that more tests would enable people to go to work in confidence that they can't be infected, or be infectious.

"And of course it's crucial that people who do have the disease are able to be tested positive, and take the necessary steps and isolate themselves at home in the way that I am doing and many, many others are doing as well," he said.

In reference to his own illness, Johnson sought to reassure the British public that he remains completely in charge while he recovers from his mild symptoms of COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

He said: "I want to reassure you on that last point that although I am sequestered here in Number 10 Downing Street, I am, thanks to the miracles of modern technology, able to be in constant touch with my officials, with everybody in the various departments across the whole of Whitehall who is coordinating the response to coronavirus.

"And I am absolutely confident that we will beat it, and we will beat it together, and we will do it by staying at home protecting our NHS and saving lives."

Amid the ongoing criticism of a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS staff dealing with infected patients on a daily basis, he stressed that just in the last couple of weeks the government had shipped 397 million separate pieces of PPE to look after "amazing" NHS staff.

"The Army reservists and others are doing quite an amazing job of shipping that stuff around the country," he said.

Johnson's central message was to reiterate that the UK government's plan was working, as he exhorted the public to continue to follow the "programme" and comply with the stay-at-home measures.

"Then, I have absolutely no doubt that we will begin to start to push those numbers down, and we will turn the tide of the coronavirus as I say in the course of the next few weeks and months," he said.

The UK remains under near-lockdown with strict social distancing restrictions in place.

The police have been handed additional powers to impose the rules aimed at controlling the spread of the pandemic, as the death toll continues to mount and the latest figures indicate that 29,474 people have tested positive for the deadly virus in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UK coronavirus Boris Johnson UK coronavirus cases COVID 19
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp