Keir Starmer replaces Jeremy Corbyn as Labour Party chief

By AFP

LONDON: Britain's main opposition Labour party on Saturday said that Keir Starmer had been elected as its new leader, replacing Jeremy Corbyn who resigned after its crushing December election defeat.

Congratulations to @AngelaRayner, the new Deputy Leader of the Labour Party!#LabourLeadership pic.twitter.com/g2M4QztrPW — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) April 4, 2020

"Congratulations to @Keir_Starmer, the new Leader of the Labour Party!" the party announced on Twitter after a three-month leadership campaign.

The new leader on Saturday apologised to the Jewish community for anti-Semitism in its ranks, calling it a "stain" and pledging to stamp it out.

"On behalf of the Labour Party, I am sorry," Keir Starmer said in a statement after his victory was announced. "I will tear out this poison by its roots and judge success by the return of Jewish members and those who felt that they could no longer support us."