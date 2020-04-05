STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: Trump, Modi to ensure smooth supply of medical goods

A White House readout of the call between the two leaders said on Saturday that the US President spoke with PM Modi to discuss how the two countries can work together to combat the coronavirus.

Published: 05th April 2020 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi, right, waves as US President Donald Trump reacts to the crowd during the 'Namaste Trump' event at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A White House readout of the call between the two leaders said on Saturday that the US President spoke with PM Modi to discuss how the two countries can work together to combat the coronavirus. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to ensure smooth functioning of the global supply chains for critical pharmaceuticals and medical goods to fight the coronavirus pandemic and discussed the significance of Yoga and Ayurveda for the physical and mental well-being of people during the major global health crisis.

A White House readout of the call between the two leaders said on Saturday that the US President spoke with Prime Minister Modi to discuss how the two countries can work together to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The telephonic discussion came at a time when both the countries are in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US so far has recorded over 311,000 coronavirus cases, the highest in the world, and more than 8,400 deaths while India has reported over 3,370 COVID-19 cases and more than 75 deaths due to the disease.

"The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on the issue of global supply chains for critical pharmaceuticals and medical supplies and to ensure they continue to function as smoothly as possible during the global health crisis," the White House said.

They also "touched upon the significance of practices such as Yoga and Ayurveda (traditional Indian herbal medicine practice) for ensuring physical and mental well-being in these difficult times", it said.

The two agreed that their officials would remain in close touch with respect to the global COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi tweeted that he had an extensive telephone conversation with President Trump.

"We had a good discussion and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," he tweeted.

The prime minister and the US president exchanged views on the pandemic and its impact on the global well-being and economy, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Modi conveyed deep condolences for the loss of lives due to COVID-19 in the US and his prayers for early recovery of those still suffering from the disease, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US President donald trump PM Modi yoga Ayurveda COVID-19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak India-US relations
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp