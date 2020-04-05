STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three Keralites die abroad due to coronavirus

They died in Ireland, the USA (New York) and Saudi Arabia.

Published: 05th April 2020 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Members of a humanitarian aid agency disinfect Ibn Sina hospital as prevention against coronavirus in the city of Idlib, Syria, Thursday, March 19, 2020.

For representational purposes(Photo|AP)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three non-resident Keralites (NRKs), two men and one woman, died of Covid-19 in foreign countries on Sunday. They died in Ireland, the USA (New York) and Saudi Arabia.

Beena George, 54, a nurse from Kottayam, had cancer. She was admitted to a hospital in Ireland after she tested positive. She passed away on Sunday.

Shafan, 42, a driver from Malappurram, passed away in Saudi Arabia. He was suffering from fever and was under treatment there. On Friday, he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Hours before his death, he had sent an audio file to his friend here, in which he said things were turning for the worse and he was not feeling good. His wife, who also tested positive, has been isolated at their home there.

The third death was in New York. Shaun George, 21, a student, who hailed from Thiruvalla was settled there with his parents. He had tested positive last week and was in a hospital since then.

